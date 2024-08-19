Kanaani: Iran 'welcomes any sincere effort' to reach ceasefire

Iran welcomes any sincere effort to establish a ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday in a press conference, reported on by semi-official Mehr News.

Kanaani added that Iran did not see the US as a competent government to push through a ceasefire saying the US was on the "side of war and killing."

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran "is the strongest regional and international supporter of the ceasefire in Gaza."

Kanaani again reiterated Iran's "legal right to punish Israel at the appropriate time."