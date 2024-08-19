Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Kanaani: Iran 'welcomes any sincere effort' to reach ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iran welcomes any sincere effort to establish a ceasefire, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday in a press conference, reported on by semi-official Mehr News.

Kanaani added that Iran did not see the US as a competent government to push through a ceasefire saying the US was on the "side of war and killing." 

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran "is the strongest regional and international supporter of the ceasefire in Gaza."

Kanaani again reiterated Iran's "legal right to punish Israel at the appropriate time."

Lufthansa flights to Israel cancelled until Aug 26
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 12:31 PM
US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 12:23 PM
Netanyahu and Blinken meet in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:48 AM
Security forces arrest two suspects involved in Givat Ronen violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 10:13 AM
Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:54 AM
Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:30 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 08:15 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM
US soldier jailed in Russia loses sentence appeal, RIA reports
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:29 AM
IDF operates in the West Bank to find fleeing terrorist
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 04:17 AM
Joe Biden reiterates commitment to hostages release deal
By WALLA!
08/19/2024 01:38 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed one Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle in Yemen
By REUTERS
08/18/2024 11:35 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launcher in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 10:30 PM
American Airlines suspends Israel flights until April 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2024 09:17 PM