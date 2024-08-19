Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

By REUTERS

Phil Donahue, who changed the face of US daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's "Today" show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

Donahue died surrounded by his family on Sunday following an illness, the "Today" show reported.

Debuting in 1970 when daytime television offered its mostly female viewers a diet of soap operas, game shows and homemaking programs, Donahue's show tackled subject matter once considered taboo for television - including abortion, the sexual revolution and race relations.

With his boyish charm, irrepressible energy and thick white hair, Donahue was known for aggressively questioning his guests and bounding through the studio to give his audience a chance to be heard.

US Treasury: US, China agree to coordinate in times of financial stress
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:47 PM
Mahmoud Abbas submits request to Israel to allow him to visit Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 05:27 PM
One dead, six missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 04:11 PM
Russia bans more than 30 'hostile' British think tank experts
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 03:49 PM
UK support for Ukraine remains unwavering, says PM Starmer
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 02:40 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 02:00 PM
Lufthansa extends Middle East flight suspensions through Aug. 26
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 12:31 PM
Netanyahu and Blinken meet in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:48 AM
Kanaani: Iran 'welcomes any sincere effort' to reach ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 11:21 AM
Security forces arrest two suspects involved in Givat Ronen violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 10:13 AM
Russia declares US Clooney Foundation an undesirable organization
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:54 AM
Blinken says 'decisive moment' for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 08:30 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 08:15 AM
Egypt accepts delayed IDF withdrawal from Philadelphi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 07:27 AM
IDF aircrafts strikes Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 06:10 AM