Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

Phil Donahue, who changed the face of US daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's "Today" show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

Donahue died surrounded by his family on Sunday following an illness, the "Today" show reported.

Debuting in 1970 when daytime television offered its mostly female viewers a diet of soap operas, game shows and homemaking programs, Donahue's show tackled subject matter once considered taboo for television - including abortion, the sexual revolution and race relations.

With his boyish charm, irrepressible energy and thick white hair, Donahue was known for aggressively questioning his guests and bounding through the studio to give his audience a chance to be heard.