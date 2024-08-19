IAF jet's stray bomb kills Lt. Shahar Ben Nun, 21

Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun, 21, from Petah Tikva, a commander in the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, Paratroopers Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Monday evening.

Shahar was killed by a bomb dropped by an Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jet in Khan Yunis, Israeli media reported, in an incident that also wounded six other soldiers.

This incident occurred after IAF jets attacked two targets simultaneously to assist troops fighting in Gaza.

During the incident, a plane that was supposed to hit a target 300 meters from the troops struck an apartment near the soldiers due to a technical malfunction, resulting in Ben Nun's death.

The IAF said there was a malfunction in the bomb's navigation system. A F-15 fighter jet flies during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant after death

After his death, he was promoted from the rank of Second Lieutenant to Lieutenant.

The IDF has notified his family and extended its condolences.