Suspension of most Columbia students disciplined over Gaza protests is removed

Most students at Columbia University who faced disciplinary action, suspension or arrest for participating in pro-Palestinian protests opposing Israel's war in Gaza and calling for an end to US military support to its ally, will soon return to campus, information shared by the institute showed.

From the 40 students arrested or disciplined when the university called upon police to the campus on April 18, only two remain suspended, according to information released by a Republican-led US congressional panel.

The panel probing allegations of antisemitism on campus asked for this information from the university and was critical of Columbia by saying its actions were insufficient.

From the over 80 students arrested between April 29 and May 1, only five now face interim suspension without access to the campus, the information released on Monday showed.