Ukraine air defenses down 3 missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 20, 2024 08:28

Ukraine's air defenses shot down three missiles and 25 drones fired by Russia in an overnight attack on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

It said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the attack targeted nine Ukrainian regions in the center, north and south of the country.

Air defense units were engaged in trying to repel Russia's air attack on Kyiv, reported the military administration of the Ukrainian capital on Telegram earlier.

Reuters' witnesses heard blasts from what sounded like air defense units in operation.

