'Mossad head told me political circumstances preventing a deal' - hostage's mom

A hostage deal is not possible in the current political constellation, Mossad head David "Dadi" Barnea told Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan has been held in Hamas captivity since October 7, Zangauker told the unofficial October 7 probe on Tuesday.

The probe was founded by families of those killed on October 7, representatives from the attacked kibbutzim, and civil society groups last month. One of the primary goals of the committee, which is composed of legal and security experts, is to initiate the foundation of a state probe, which was shot down by Israel’s political echelon.

Zangauker said to the probe that Barnea told her that a deal would not be possible because of politics in a meeting between the two that she thinks took place around March.

"At the end of the conversation, I was told by the head of the Mossad Dadi Barnea, and I am quoting, 'Einav my dear, unfortunately, in the current political constellation, a deal that would release the hostages is not possible.'"

Prime Minister's Office dismisses Zangauker's statements

The Prime Minister's Office responded in the name of the Mossad, saying that "the statements attributed to the head of the Mossad were never said."

"In his meeting with Einav Zanguaker, the head of the Mossad did not address any political constellation in relation to the negotiations, as was claimed," the office added.

In her testimony before the civilian probe, Zangauker went on to criticize the Mossad for what she called "speaking in two voices," by giving her information in private and then unofficially backing up the prime minister's insistence on various clauses in the hostage deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been intensely criticized for months by hostage families and protest organizations who say he is "torpedoing" a hostage deal. He has been accused of putting out statements to the press under the name of "senior official" that are meant to prevent a hostage deal, and of limiting the authority of negotiators in a manner that prevents a deal from moving forward.

On Monday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to the current American proposal on the hostage deal while insisting that the IDF must retain a military presence in the Philadelphi corridor.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.