Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Tuesday that Israel would not leave the Nezarim and Philadelphi security corridors in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

"Israel will not, under any circumstances, leave the Philadelphi and Nezarim corridors despite the enormous pressures to do so," Netanyahu said, adding, "These are strategic assets, both military and political."

He also reportedly said, " "I'm not sure that there will be a deal."