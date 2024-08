Iran will respond to Israel at the 'proper time and right place,' the Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said in a statement on Monday, Iran's Fars News reported on Tuesday

Fadavi added that Israel committed "a great crime" by assassinating Haniyeh, the former Hamas leader who was killed in Tehran, and will be punished "more severely than the last time," Fars reported.

He said the attack would come “at the proper time and in the right place."