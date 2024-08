An IDF soldier was arrested on suspicion of stealing weapons from a military base, the police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) said on Wednesday.

Searches conducted in the soldier's home revealed a large quantity of weapons, among which were a grenade, stun grenades, and thousands of bullets, the two organizations said.

The weapons found while searching the home of the suspect. August 21, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The soldier was transferred for further military police investigation, and the weapons were taken for further examination.