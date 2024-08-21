PMO rejects claim that Trump urged Netanyahu to reject hostage deal

The Prime Minister's Office categorically rejected a recent PBS report that claimed Trump may have urged Netanyahu to reject the recent US-advanced hostage deal proposal, the office said on Wednesday.

"The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed it would help the Harris campaign," said PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff.

Later, at The Jerusalem Post's request for a response, the PMO called the report a "complete lie."