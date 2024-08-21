Jerusalem Post
PMO rejects claim that Trump urged Netanyahu to reject hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 12:14

The Prime Minister's Office categorically rejected a recent PBS report that claimed Trump may have urged Netanyahu to reject the recent US-advanced hostage deal proposal, the office said on Wednesday.

"The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed it would help the Harris campaign," said PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff.

Later, at The Jerusalem Post's request for a response, the PMO called the report a "complete lie."

