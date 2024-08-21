Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes school used as Hamas terror compound

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 16:35

The IDF attacked a school that Hamas used as a military compound in Gaza City, the IDF reported Wednesday.

Israeli Air Force jets attacked a command and control complex in the area that was previously used as the Salah ad-Din school in Gaza City, based on intelligence collected by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Southern Command.

At the compound, Hamas terrorists planned and executed terrorist acts.

Measures were carried out and taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, according to the IDF, including the use of precision weaponry, aerial contracts, and additional intelligence information.



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Police arrest sex offender for sexual messages with minors on his phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:25 PM
Opposition head, Yesh Atid chair Lapid: 'Netanyahu no longer has a soul'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:14 PM
Kibbutzim on the Gaza border join boycott of gov't's Oct. 7 memorial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:07 PM
Switzerland says to join further EU sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 04:35 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Kursk nuclear plant at end of August
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 04:19 PM
Number of driving lessons before test to be lowered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 04:13 PM
Border police officer fires at vehicle carrying reservists in car chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 03:28 PM
Abbas Araqchi approved as Iran's Foreign Minister, ILNA says
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 02:36 PM
IDF officials hold meeting with Golan council following attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 01:53 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,223 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 01:11 PM
Three dead, one wounded in shooting in school in western Bosnia
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 12:45 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of stealing weapons from base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:27 PM
PMO rejects claim that Trump urged Netanyahu to reject hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:07 PM
Hagari following barrage on Katzrin: 'We will act accordingly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:05 PM
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts in call
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:38 AM