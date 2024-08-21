IDF strikes school used as Hamas terror compound

The IDF attacked a school that Hamas used as a military compound in Gaza City, the IDF reported Wednesday.

Israeli Air Force jets attacked a command and control complex in the area that was previously used as the Salah ad-Din school in Gaza City, based on intelligence collected by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Southern Command.

At the compound, Hamas terrorists planned and executed terrorist acts.

Measures were carried out and taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, according to the IDF, including the use of precision weaponry, aerial contracts, and additional intelligence information.