UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Kursk nuclear plant at end of August, says Russia

By REUTERS

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has confirmed he is ready to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia at the end of August, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Russia's Defence Ministry last week accused Ukraine of planning to attack the Kursk plant as part of its ongoing incursion into the Russian region, an assertion Kyiv denied.

"We expect that an understanding of the danger that Ukrainian provocations against Russian nuclear power plants represent will prompt the IAEA's management to take concrete action to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Zaporizhzhia and Kursk," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.

