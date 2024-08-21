Opposition head, Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid: 'Netanyahu no longer has a soul'

"If Netanyahu is so confident in his negotiation abilities, he should go to Egypt and stay there himself until he closes a deal," Opposition head and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
"That's what a responsible prime minister who cares about the lives of his citizens should do," he continued. "The only reason he's not doing it is because he no longer has a soul."
אם נתניהו כל כך משוכנע ביכולות המשא-ומתן שלו, שייסע למצרים ויישב שם בעצמו עד שיסגור עסקה. זה מה שצריך לעשות ראש ממשלה אחראי שחיי אזרחיו חשובים לו. הסיבה היחידה שהוא לא עושה את זה, היא כי כבר אין לו נשמה.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 21, 2024