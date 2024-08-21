Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Opposition head, Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid: 'Netanyahu no longer has a soul'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"If Netanyahu is so confident in his negotiation abilities, he should go to Egypt and stay there himself until he closes a deal," Opposition head and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"That's what a responsible prime minister who cares about the lives of his citizens should do," he continued. "The only reason he's not doing it is because he no longer has a soul."



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Police arrest sex offender for sexual messages with minors on his phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:25 PM
Kibbutzim on the Gaza border join boycott of gov't's Oct. 7 memorial
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:07 PM
Switzerland says to join further EU sanctions against Russia
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 04:35 PM
IDF strikes Hamas compound located in school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 04:34 PM
UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit Kursk nuclear plant at end of August
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 04:19 PM
Number of driving lessons before test to be lowered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 04:13 PM
Border police officer fires at vehicle carrying reservists in car chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 03:28 PM
Abbas Araqchi approved as Iran's Foreign Minister, ILNA says
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 02:36 PM
IDF officials hold meeting with Golan council following attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 01:53 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,223 - Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 01:11 PM
Three dead, one wounded in shooting in school in western Bosnia
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 12:45 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of stealing weapons from base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:27 PM
PMO rejects claim that Trump urged Netanyahu to reject hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:07 PM
Hagari following barrage on Katzrin: 'We will act accordingly'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 12:05 PM
Turkish, US top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts in call
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:38 AM