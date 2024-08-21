Police arrest sex offender, supervised by Tzur Unit, for sexual messages with minors on his phone

Israel Police's Tzur Unit arrested a sex offender in the southern region for having sexually explicit messages with minors ages 12-16 on his phone, the Police reported on Wednesday.

These messages were discovered during an undercover operation by the Tzur Unit, which supervises sex offenders in communities. The phone had been hidden from the supervision officer and detectives.

The search also revealed that the phone had been used to view child pornography.

"I urge parents to be involved in what is happening with their children and to report any unusual events," Tzur Unit commander Deputy Warden Elishav Sassi said. "The Tzur Unit will continue to act with determination and professionalism to prevent and thwart repeat sexual offenses in the community and protect innocent people, both in the public and virtual spaces."