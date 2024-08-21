Jerusalem Post
Maj. Gen. Peled summons Jerusalem District's Gen. Arzani for inquiry of brutality at haredi protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 21, 2024 18:03

Following the circulation of videos showing police officers using violence and batons against protesters at the haredi anti-draft demonstrations in Jerusalem, Acting Police Commissioner Major General Avshalom Peled summoned the Jerusalem District Acting Commander, Brigadier General Amir Arzani, for an inquiry and review of the events and their handling, the Israel Police reported Wednesday evening.



