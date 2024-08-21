Following the circulation of videos showing police officers using violence and batons against protesters at the haredi anti-draft demonstrations in Jerusalem, Acting Police Commissioner Major General Avshalom Peled summoned the Jerusalem District Acting Commander, Brigadier General Amir Arzani, for an inquiry and review of the events and their handling, the Israel Police reported Wednesday evening.
Maj. Gen. Peled summons Jerusalem District's Gen. Arzani for inquiry of brutality at haredi protest
By REUTERS08/21/2024 04:35 PM
By REUTERS08/21/2024 04:19 PM
By REUTERS08/21/2024 02:36 PM
By REUTERS08/21/2024 12:45 PM
By REUTERS08/21/2024 11:38 AM