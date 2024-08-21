Defense Minister Gallant: Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been defeated by Division 162

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated during a visit to the Philadelphi axis that the Rafah Brigade has been defeated and 150 tunnels have been destroyed in the area by Division 162, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

"We have reached a point where we have destroyed 150 tunnels along the Philadelphi Route. Of the 150 we destroyed, about 100 are tunnels that are actually covered trenches, dug by engineering tools above ground and covered with a meter or two of soil. They are easy to find after the fact because they appear in aerial photos, and they are also easy to destroy because you can simply go in and demolish them. There's a small remainder, and that small remainder we will destroy. I’ve given immediate instructions for this," Gallant stated.