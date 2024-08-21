Jerusalem Post
Charlotte FC acquire Israeli teen Idan Toklomati

By REUTERS

Charlotte FC acquired Israeli teenager Idan Toklomati from Maccabi Petah Tikva, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old forward is under contract with Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC.

"We're very excited to welcome another young, international talent to Charlotte and Idan is a player we've been tracking for some time," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

"He's a goal-hungry, versatile forward who possesses a great mix of pace and technical ability. ... We're delighted Idan chose our organization as the best place for his professional development and everyone at the Club welcomes him to Charlotte."

Toklomati tallied 17 goals and seven assists in 70 matches with Petah Tikva in the Israeli Premier League.

He has made four international appearances with Israel and was an alternate for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

