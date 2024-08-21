Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas leader in Balata camp, Nablus area, eliminated by IDF

By AVI ASHKENAZI

After the attempted assassination of two terrorists in the Nablus-area Balata refugee camp, it was announced Wednesday evening that one of the terrorists was the Hamas leader in the camp, Jamal Saudi.

Saudi died of his wounds after being targeted in an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack. 

Two men were initially announced eliminated in an operation last week when an Israel Air Force aircraft struck a terrorist released in the November hostage deal. 

The elimination occurred while IDF soldiers were involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Samaria Brigade. During this operation, terrorists shot at soldiers and threw explosives at them. IDF soldiers responded by firing at the terrorists. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets to Israel's North eliminated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 10:19 PM
President Biden, VP Harris spoke to PM Netanyahu about ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 10:18 PM
RFK Jr. to drop out of presidential race, ABC News reports
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 09:58 PM
Security cabinet to convene Thursday to discuss escalation in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:36 PM
Motorcyclist attacked protestor in Tel Aviv, arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:29 PM
Shooting near Chabad in Bucharest, motives unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:06 PM
Zelenskiy: Ukraine is boosting forces in east to resist Russia advance
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 09:02 PM
Man stabbed in Ashdod in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 08:52 PM
A stabbing was reported in Ashdod, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 08:47 PM
Charlotte FC acquire Israeli teen Idan Toklomati
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 08:10 PM
Biden to speak to Netanyahu on Wednesday, discuss Egypt-Gaza border
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 07:35 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been defeated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 06:21 PM
Peled summons Jerusalem's Arzani for inquiry on brutality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:59 PM
Police arrest sex offender for sexual messages with minors on his phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:25 PM
Opposition head, Yesh Atid chair Lapid: 'Netanyahu no longer has a soul'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:14 PM