Hamas leader in Balata camp, Nablus area, eliminated by IDF

After the attempted assassination of two terrorists in the Nablus-area Balata refugee camp, it was announced Wednesday evening that one of the terrorists was the Hamas leader in the camp, Jamal Saudi.

Saudi died of his wounds after being targeted in an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack.

Two men were initially announced eliminated in an operation last week when an Israel Air Force aircraft struck a terrorist released in the November hostage deal.

The elimination occurred while IDF soldiers were involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Samaria Brigade. During this operation, terrorists shot at soldiers and threw explosives at them. IDF soldiers responded by firing at the terrorists.