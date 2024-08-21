Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets to northern Israel eliminated by Israel Air Force

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets towards the area of Zar'it in northern Israel was identified and eliminated by the Israel Air Force (IAF), the IDF announced on Wednesday. 

The terrorists operated in a structure in Shikhin in southern Lebanon, which was destroyed in the strike. 

The IDF noted that the IAF struck additional Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck threats in Ayta ash Shab and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated. 

Kyiv says inflicted losses on Russian troops in clashes in east Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:02 PM
President Biden, VP Harris spoke to PM Netanyahu about ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 10:18 PM
Hamas leader in Balata camp, Nablus area, eliminated by IDF
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/21/2024 10:06 PM
Security cabinet to convene Thursday to discuss escalation in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:36 PM
Motorcyclist attacked protestor in Tel Aviv, arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:29 PM
Shooting near Chabad in Bucharest, motives unclear
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 09:06 PM
Zelensky: Ukraine is boosting forces in east to resist Russia advance
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 09:02 PM
Man stabbed in Ashdod in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 08:52 PM
A stabbing was reported in Ashdod, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 08:47 PM
Charlotte FC acquire Israeli teen Idan Toklomati
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 08:10 PM
Biden to speak to Netanyahu on Wednesday, discuss Egypt-Gaza border
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 07:35 PM
Defense Minister Gallant: Hamas's Rafah Brigade has been defeated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 06:21 PM
Peled summons Jerusalem's Arzani for inquiry on brutality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:59 PM
Police arrest sex offender for sexual messages with minors on his phone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:25 PM
Opposition head, Yesh Atid chair Lapid: 'Netanyahu no longer has a soul'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2024 05:14 PM