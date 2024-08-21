Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets to northern Israel eliminated by Israel Air Force

A Hezbollah terrorist cell that fired rockets towards the area of Zar'it in northern Israel was identified and eliminated by the Israel Air Force (IAF), the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The terrorists operated in a structure in Shikhin in southern Lebanon, which was destroyed in the strike.

The IDF noted that the IAF struck additional Hezbollah military structures in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery also struck threats in Ayta ash Shab and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon, the IDF stated.