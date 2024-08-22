Democratic Party Chairman Maj.-Gen. Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning hostages

Chairman of the Democratic Party, Major General (Res.) Yair Golan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages, Walla reported.

"The Philadelphi Corridor should not prevent a deal. It was eventually dealt with, albeit very late, by the IDF," added Golan. "The US and Egypt agreed to establish an unprecedented preventive barrier there. Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages. Everything else is just empty excuses."

"Those who avoided delivering an initial [heavy strike] in the Philadelphi Corridor, who for many long months did not enter the corridor and disrupt the connection between Egypt and Gaza, who under their watch allowed the largest smuggling route in the Middle East to flourish, cannot now abandon the hostages due to baseless excuses," he said earlier.