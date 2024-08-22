Jerusalem Post
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage due to damage caused by contractors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 22, 2024 09:00

Areas of South Tel Aviv around Yaffo and Allenby Streets, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, experienced a power outage overnight Thursday, the Electric Company reported on Thursday morning.

According to the agency, the outage was caused by an external contractor working in the area Wednesday night, damaging the electric company's infrastructure.

"Electric company workers are working to repair the damage to the power infrastructure to restore electricity as quickly as possible," they said in a statement.

The damaged cable is located near large trees in a complex excavation site, making the cable repair and power restoration process more complicated.

The estimated time for power restoration is 11:00 AM on Thursday.

 

