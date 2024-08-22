South Tel Aviv experiences power outage due to damage caused by contractors

Areas of South Tel Aviv around Yaffo and Allenby Streets, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, experienced a power outage overnight Thursday, the Electric Company reported on Thursday morning.

According to the agency, the outage was caused by an external contractor working in the area Wednesday night, damaging the electric company's infrastructure.

"Electric company workers are working to repair the damage to the power infrastructure to restore electricity as quickly as possible," they said in a statement.

The damaged cable is located near large trees in a complex excavation site, making the cable repair and power restoration process more complicated.

The estimated time for power restoration is 11:00 AM on Thursday.