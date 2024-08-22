Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report

An aircraft targeted armed terrorists during an operation by the Menashe Brigade aimed at thwarting terrorism in Tulkarm, the IDF reported Thursday morning.

An Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp allegedly killed three people, Israeli media reported earlier Thursday morning, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Additionally, the soldiers engaged in exchanges of fire with terrorists and "cleared routes in the area."

The IDF is continuing its operations in Tulkarm as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.