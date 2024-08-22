Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An aircraft targeted armed terrorists during an operation by the Menashe Brigade aimed at thwarting terrorism in Tulkarm, the IDF reported Thursday morning.

An Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp allegedly killed three people, Israeli media reported earlier Thursday morning, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

Additionally, the soldiers engaged in exchanges of fire with terrorists and "cleared routes in the area."

The IDF is continuing its operations in Tulkarm as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Security forces arrest four suspects involved in attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:49 AM
Police arrest East Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:45 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM
EU mission rescues crew from Greek ship attacked by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 10:40 AM
IDF kills over 50 terrorists, destroys Hamas infrastructure across Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:14 AM
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:57 AM
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:59 AM
Yair Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:43 AM
Data privacy advocates file complaints against EU Parliament
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:07 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons depot, military buildings, rocket launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:45 AM
Parked motorcycle in Ashdod explodes, suspected device planted on it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:00 AM
Suspected murder in Kiryat Gat after man found dead in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 06:10 AM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Israel responsible for the collapse of ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 01:19 AM
Two wounded from car explosion in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 12:29 AM
Kyiv says inflicted losses on Russian troops in clashes in east Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:02 PM