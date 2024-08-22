Jerusalem Post
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa

By REUTERS

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has discovered a 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana in southern Africa, the company said late Wednesday, noting it was one of the largest stones to be excavated.

Lucara did not reveal the stone's gem quality. Nevertheless, its size would make it the second largest rough diamond discovered to date, after the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond found in neighboring South Africa in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British crown jewels.

The company will present the diamond to Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday.

Botswana is the world's top diamond producer by value.

