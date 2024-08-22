Police arrest East Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail at residential building

A resident of East Jerusalem was arrested and is being investigated by police for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a residential building, Israel Police reported Thursday morning. There are expected to be additional arrests.

On August 5, 2024, a report was received about several suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at a house in the Issawiya neighborhood and then fled the scene.

As the investigation progressed, the identity of one of the suspects who allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail at the house was revealed. Wednesday night, he was arrested by officers from the Shalem station and taken in for questioning.

The suspect, a minor resident of East Jerusalem, will be brought before a court Thursday morning for a remand hearing.