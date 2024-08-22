Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest East Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail at residential building

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A resident of East Jerusalem was arrested and is being investigated by police for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a residential building, Israel Police reported Thursday morning. There are expected to be additional arrests. 

On August 5, 2024, a report was received about several suspects who threw Molotov cocktails at a house in the Issawiya neighborhood and then fled the scene.

As the investigation progressed, the identity of one of the suspects who allegedly threw the Molotov cocktail at the house was revealed. Wednesday night, he was arrested by officers from the Shalem station and taken in for questioning.

The suspect, a minor resident of East Jerusalem, will be brought before a court Thursday morning for a remand hearing. 



Related Tags
Crime Headline
Security forces arrest four suspects involved in attack on Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:49 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM
EU mission rescues crew from Greek ship attacked by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 10:40 AM
Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:34 AM
IDF kills over 50 terrorists, destroys Hamas infrastructure across Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:14 AM
Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:57 AM
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:59 AM
Yair Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:43 AM
Data privacy advocates file complaints against EU Parliament
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:07 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons depot, military buildings, rocket launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:45 AM
Parked motorcycle in Ashdod explodes, suspected device planted on it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:00 AM
Suspected murder in Kiryat Gat after man found dead in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 06:10 AM
Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Israel responsible for the collapse of ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 01:19 AM
Two wounded from car explosion in Tira
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 12:29 AM
Kyiv says inflicted losses on Russian troops in clashes in east Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/21/2024 11:02 PM