'Made everyone feel at home': Yoram Metzger laid to rest and commemorated by Kibbutz Nir Oz

Yoram Metzger, who was killed in captivity in the Gaza Strip and his body recently returned to Israel by the IDF, was laid to rest on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

Metzger, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was the father of three and grandfather of seven. He was kidnapped on October 7 with his wife, who was released in the November hostage deal.

Kibbutz Nir Oz was cited by Israeli media as writing, "We are filled with heavy sorrow over the murder of Yoram Metzger by Hamas in Gaza after he suffered physical and mental torture for months...Yoram will be remembered in our hearts as a pleasant and smiling man who always made everyone feel at home."