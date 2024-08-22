Hamas considers targeting Israelis abroad following Haniyeh assassination—N12 report

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's political wing is reportedly considering targeting Israelis abroad, according to a report by N12. Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, was killed on July 31, 2024, in Tehran, Iran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president.

Conflicting reports suggest he was either killed by a short-range projectile or a remotely detonated explosive device. His death marked a significant escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel for the attack.

The report indicated that it is still unclear whether Hamas will focus on tourists or high-ranking Israeli officials. Until now, this strategy has been primarily employed by Iranian and Hezbollah operatives, not by Hamas.