Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas considers targeting Israelis abroad following Haniyeh assassination—N12 report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's political wing is reportedly considering targeting Israelis abroad, according to a report by N12. Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, was killed on July 31, 2024, in Tehran, Iran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new president.

Conflicting reports suggest he was either killed by a short-range projectile or a remotely detonated explosive device. His death marked a significant escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict, with Iran and Hamas blaming Israel for the attack.

The report indicated that it is still unclear whether Hamas will focus on tourists or high-ranking Israeli officials. Until now, this strategy has been primarily employed by Iranian and Hezbollah operatives, not by Hamas.

IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Ori Ashkenazi Nechemya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:39 PM
WHO says Africa's Ivory Coast reports cases of mpox Clade 2
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:32 PM
House hit by rocket in Zar'it, northern Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:19 PM
US envoy tell UN: Gaza ceasefire deal 'now is in sight'
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 05:43 PM
Former Gaza hostage Yoram Metzger laid to rest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 05:27 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:45 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM
EU mission rescues crew from Greek ship attacked by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 10:40 AM
Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:34 AM
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:59 AM
Yair Golan: Netanyahu is deliberately abandoning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:43 AM
Data privacy advocates file complaints against EU Parliament
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:07 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah weapons depot, military buildings, rocket launcher
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:45 AM
Parked motorcycle in Ashdod explodes, suspected device planted on it
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:00 AM
Suspected murder in Kiryat Gat after man found dead in city
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 06:10 AM