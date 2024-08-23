US CENTCOM destroys three Houthi drones, 'threat to US forces'

US Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Houthi drones on Thursday, CENTCOM announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Two of the Iran-backed militia's drones were destroyed over the Red Sea and one over a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM added.

CENTCOM said the UAVs presented a "clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," it added.