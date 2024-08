Yoav Gallant and Itamar Ben-Gvir traded rhetorical jabs on X, formerly Twitter after Gallant accused Ben-Gvir of endangering Israel on Friday.

Defense Minister Gallant said Security Minister Ben-Gvir's "irresponsible actions endanger the national security of the State of Israel and create internal division in Israel."

Ben-Gvir replied to the tweet, stating, "Instead of attacking me on Twitter, start attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon."