The Israeli negotiation delegation, heading by Mossad's David Barnea and Shin Bet's Ronen Bar, returned to Israel from Cairo Thursday night after submitting their updated proposal regarding the IDF's presence at the Philadephi and Rafah crossings, Ynet reported on Friday.

Ynet added that Hamas will receive the updated proposal on Saturday.

Officials close to the negotiations said that the Cairo talks were productive and gaps narrowed, leading to hopes of an effective summit on Sunday