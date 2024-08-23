Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden, in a phone call, emphasized the importance of Israel and Hamas showing flexibility in negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, the Egyptian presidency said on Friday.
Sisi, Biden agree Israel and Hamas need to show flexibility in Gaza talks, Egyptian president says
By REUTERS08/24/2024 12:12 AM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 06:39 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 05:56 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 03:08 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 01:46 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 01:13 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 12:07 PM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 10:17 AM
By REUTERS08/23/2024 09:10 AM