El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 24, 2024 11:20

Anwar El Ghazi pledged to donate 500,000 euros to children in Gaza, one-third of the payout he has received from Mainz 05 for wrongfully terminating him over his support for Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Bundesliga club suspended the Dutchman over a social media post showing support for Palestinians in October, the month Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel, sparking Israel's invasion into the Palestinian enclave.

The club terminated his contract the next month.

A German court ruled last month that his contract was wrongfully terminated. El Ghazi, who signed with championship side Cardiff City this month, had a contract with Mainz until 2025.

The ruling by Mainz Labour Court ordered Mainz to pay his wages for the past nine months, totalling to 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million). El Ghazi told the Athletic he had received a payment of 1.5 million euros from Mainz relating to his dismissal.

