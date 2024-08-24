Jerusalem Post
Watch: IDF soldiers destroy Islamic JIhad tunnel route in Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit and the 82nd Battalion uncovered and dismantled a 500-meter-long underground tunnel used by Islamic Jihad forces in Khan Yunis, the IDF reported on Saturday.

IDF destroys an Isalmic Jihad tunnel route in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the ongoing military operations near Deir al-Balah, the 7th Brigade has successfully dismantled terrorist infrastructure, eliminating dozens of Hamas terrorists in the process.

In a separate operation, troops from the 77th Battalion raided a terrorist compound, seizing weapons, military vests, and grenades.

A Hamas rocket launcher ready for use in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
They also discovered a Hamas rocket launcher that was ready for use.



