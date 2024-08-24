Masked settlers clash with Palestinians in northern West Bank, IDF disperses settlers

Dozens of masked settlers threw rocks at Palestinian residents of Rujeib in the northern West Bank, Israeli media reported on Saturday evening.

גורם ביטחוני: עשרות יהודים רעולי פנים ירדו לפאתי הכפר רוג׳יב בשומרון, התעמתו עם פלסטינים ויידו אבנים. פלסטינים יידו אבנים לעברם ולעבר כח צבאי שקפץ למקום. הלוחמים הגיבו בירי לאוויר@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/v8H7ZYDiZo — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 24, 2024

The masked settlers reportedly arrived at the village, and a confrontation between the local Palestinian residents and the settlers began, which escalated into both sides throwing stones.

Some of Rujeib's residents threw rocks toward IDF forces who arrived at the scene, who opened fire in the air in response.

The incident ended shortly after the IDF arrived, who successfully stopped and dispersed the masked settlers, army radio posted on X.

גורם ביטחוני על האירוע: הפורעים הגיעו מהיישוב איתמר, כוחות צה"ל הצליחו לבלום ולפזר אותם אחרי שהם הצליחו לנפץ ולגרום נזקים למספר רכבים פלסטיניים. אין עצורים באירוע שהסתיים@Doron_Kadosh https://t.co/5ETmLWo670 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 24, 2024

The masked settlers, who came from the Itamar settlement, damaged multiple Palestinian vehicles in Rujeib.

According to reports, no arrests were made.

This is a developing story.