Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Masked settlers clash with Palestinians in northern West Bank, IDF disperses settlers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 24, 2024 19:58

Dozens of masked settlers threw rocks at Palestinian residents of Rujeib in the northern West Bank, Israeli media reported on Saturday evening.

The masked settlers reportedly arrived at the village, and a confrontation between the local Palestinian residents and the settlers began, which escalated into both sides throwing stones.

Some of Rujeib's residents threw rocks toward IDF forces who arrived at the scene, who opened fire in the air in response.

The incident ended shortly after the IDF arrived, who successfully stopped and dispersed the masked settlers, army radio posted on X.

The masked settlers, who came from the Itamar settlement, damaged multiple Palestinian vehicles in Rujeib.

According to reports, no arrests were made.

This is a developing story.

Zelensky briefs Germany's Scholz on battlefield situation
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 05:53 PM
IDF soldiers destroy Islamic JIhad tunnel route in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 05:50 PM
German official says stabbing incident was perhaps 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 04:39 PM
Qatar Prime Minister to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo - report
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 04:04 PM
Explosive device detonates during IDF West Bank op, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 03:33 PM
Israel's IDF evacuates refugee camp in central Gaza amid Hamas war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 02:07 PM
IDF successfully intercepts suspicious aerial target from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 01:14 PM
El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 11:18 AM
Pakistan bomb blast kills two children, injures 16 people
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 10:56 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 10:47 AM
Israel's Foreign Ministry wishes Ukraine a happy Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2024 10:12 AM
Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians, PA-run media says
By REUTERS
08/24/2024 07:24 AM
Sisi, Biden agree Israel, Hamas need to show flexibility in Gaza talks
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 11:03 PM
Iran's FM tells counterparts ihas right to retaliate against Israel
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 06:39 PM
Barrage of 20 rockets launched into northern Israel, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 06:28 PM