Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the messaging service, Telegram, was arrested as he disembarked his private jet on the tarmac at Le Bourget airport, Paris, the French channel TF1 reported on Saturday.

OFMIN, the national directorate of the French judicial police, had placed an arrest warrant on Durov, a French-Russian dual national, due to lack of cooperation with law enforcement and complicity in drug trafficking, pedo criminal offenses, and fraud, according to TF1.