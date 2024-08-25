Hezbollah: 'We launched an attack in revenge for the killing of Fuad Shukr'

Hezbollah announced that the ongoing launches into northern Israel are in retaliation for the killing of Fuad Shkur, the Hezbollah leader, the terrorist group said on Sunday.

"As part of the initial response to the brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the death of the great Jihad leader, Mr. Fuad Shukr, our forces began a large-scale air attack towards the Zionist entity and towards a specific Israeli military target to be announced in the future."

"These military operations will take some time to complete, and then a detailed announcement will be made about their progress and goals. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon is now and at this moment in the highest readiness for any Zionist aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, the punishment will be very severe," Hezbollah's official telegram channel stated.