Second wave of attacks believed to come from different country, not Hezbollah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hezbollah's first wave of attacks, which occurred on Sunday morning, is likely to be followed by a second wave committed by a different group in the Middle East, Western and Middle Eastern security sources told BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard on Sunday, Kohnavard wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

"The second wave of the retaliatory attacks against Israel is expected to come from “another country”, two Western and Middle Eastern security officials who are overseeing the situation, tell me," Kohnavard claimed. "Eyes on Yemen perhaps before Iran?"

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:31 PM
Toronto man makes antisemitic threats against subway passenger
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,405, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 03:10 PM
Yemen's Houthis promise an attack against Israel
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 02:43 PM
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 01:23 PM
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 12:05 PM
Thirteen people dead and 14 missing in shipwreck off Yemen
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 11:46 AM
Activity at Beirut international airport remains suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:33 AM
IDF destroys Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:29 AM
Sirens in Kerem Shalom determined to be false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:43 AM
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss Gaza, regional issues
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:31 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief to address latest developments on Sunday
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:29 AM
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:39 AM
Israeli ceasefire negotiation delegation to depart for Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 09:10 AM
Bus Drivers' Organization urges citizens to listen to drivers
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 08:43 AM