Second wave of attacks believed to come from different country, not Hezbollah

Hezbollah's first wave of attacks, which occurred on Sunday morning, is likely to be followed by a second wave committed by a different group in the Middle East, Western and Middle Eastern security sources told BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard on Sunday, Kohnavard wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The second wave of the retaliatory attacks against Israel is expected to come from “another country”, two Western and Middle Eastern security officials who are overseeing the situation, tell me," Kohnavard claimed. "Eyes on Yemen perhaps before Iran?"