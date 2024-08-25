Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county

Antisemitic documents were distributed at homes in the White Oak area of Stafford County, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said on Facebook that his office had received several calls from residents about the documents.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, said Decatur, who also asked the public to submit home video footage that could aid them in identifying those responsible.

"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing a safe community for all residents and visitors," Decatur said on social media.