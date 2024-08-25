Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: AUGUST 25, 2024 15:35

Antisemitic documents were distributed at homes in the White Oak area of Stafford County, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said on Facebook that his office had received several calls from residents about the documents.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident, said Decatur, who also asked the public to submit home video footage that could aid them in identifying those responsible.

"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing a safe community for all residents and visitors," Decatur said on social media. 

Toronto man makes antisemitic threats against subway passenger
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,405, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah's first wave of attacks to be followed by another group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 02:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis promise an attack against Israel
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 02:43 PM
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 01:23 PM
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 12:05 PM
Thirteen people dead and 14 missing in shipwreck off Yemen
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 11:46 AM
Activity at Beirut international airport remains suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:33 AM
IDF destroys Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:29 AM
Sirens in Kerem Shalom determined to be false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:43 AM
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss Gaza, regional issues
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:31 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief to address latest developments on Sunday
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:29 AM
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:39 AM
Israeli ceasefire negotiation delegation to depart for Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 09:10 AM
Bus Drivers' Organization urges citizens to listen to drivers
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 08:43 AM