Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two Nigerian police officers killed in attack by Islamist group, say police

By REUTERS

Nigerian police said two of its officers were killed and three left unconscious after an attack involving knives and explosives by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in the capital, Abuja, on Sunday.

"The proscribed organization attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices, and knives," police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said in a statement. Police vans were also burned in the attack, the statement said.

The Shi'ite group was banned by Nigeria in 2019 after violent protests demanding the release of its jailed leader.

Nigeria's army accused the group of wanting to assassinate a former chief of army staff and it allegedly retaliated, killing more than 300 of the group's members in 2015, and its leader, El Zakazy, was imprisoned from 2015 till 2021.



Related Tags
Crime Headline
IDF tells Deir Al Balah residents to evacuate West
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:04 PM
Jordan warns that escalation in Lebanon could lead to regional war
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 06:00 PM
Israel and Hezbollah traded messages saying neither wants escalation
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 05:42 PM
Gov't approves appointment of Daniel Levi for Police Commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 04:55 PM
Hezbollah official says response was delayed by political consideration
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 04:05 PM
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Virginia’s Stafford county
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:31 PM
Toronto man makes antisemitic threats against subway passenger
By MICHAEL STARR
08/25/2024 03:29 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,405, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 03:10 PM
Hezbollah's first wave of attacks to be followed by another group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 02:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis promise an attack against Israel
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 02:43 PM
Air France cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 01:23 PM
Egypt warns against dangers of opening new war front in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 12:05 PM
Thirteen people dead and 14 missing in shipwreck off Yemen
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 11:46 AM
Activity at Beirut international airport remains suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:33 AM
IDF destroys Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:29 AM