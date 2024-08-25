Hagari: 'Contrary to Hezbollah's claims, no IDF bases hit'

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari addressed on Sunday evening the IDF's early Sunday preemptive strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Hagari said that contrary to Hezbollah's claims, no IDF bases had been hit.

He added that Israel had thwarted Hezbollah's attack, striking simultaneously over "270 targets" in southern Lebanon.

Out of the targets struck, 90% "were short-range rockets directed at Israel's North," Hagari noted.

He further stated that the IDF had knowledge of six terrorists who had been eliminated.