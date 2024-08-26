Jerusalem Post
Pakistan terrorists attack highway vehicles, killing 23

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A terrorist attack on a highway in southwestern Pakistan targeted vehicles from buses to goods trucks, killing at least 23 people, officials said on Monday, with ten vehicles set ablaze.

Armed men blocked the route in the restive province of Balochistan on Sunday night, took passengers off the vehicles, and shot them after checking their identity cards, a senior superintendent of police, Ayub Achakzai, told Reuters.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said 23 people had been killed, although Achakzai had put the toll at 22.

"The armed men also not only killed passengers but also killed the drivers of trucks carrying coal," said Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area where the incident occurred.

At least 10 trucks were set on fire after their drivers had been killed, he added.

