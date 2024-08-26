Jerusalem Post
Anti-Israel groups set to hold mass protest in New York City next Monday

By MICHAEL STARR

Anti-Israel organizations are set to hold a mass protest in New York City next Monday, according to Within Our Lifetime and Healthcare Workers for Palestine

At least 52 organizations pledged by August 18 to participate in a Labor Day "national march" at Union Square with flags, drums, and means of making noise.

"We call on everyone nationwide to come to NYC on Labor Day, September 2nd, by any means necessary, to show all oppressive forces that when the people are united, we will never be defeated," Within our Lifetime had announced on August 1. "We must protest against the repression of Palestine!"

WOL claimed that social media platforms were censoring pro-Palestinian activists for speaking about "anti-Palestinians and the Israeli genocidal regime" and that the "Israeli trained NYPD" was targeting demonstrators and movement leaders.

IAEA chief says to lead mission to Kursk nuclear plant in Russia
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 03:30 PM
Russia's Wagner says it is not fighting in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 02:36 PM
Strike on a vehicle in area of Sidon, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 02:29 PM
Scholz vows tougher asylum rules after suspected Islamist attack
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 01:01 PM
Iran says Hezbollah's attack shows Israel losing its deterrent power
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 12:20 PM
IDF successfully intercepts aerial threat in southern Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 07:55 AM
US still working toward Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo, Sullivan says
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 01:20 AM
Cairo talks over Gaza end without agreement
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 12:08 AM
Explosive detonated on bus in West Bank, IDF searching for suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:45 PM
Attorney-General opposes promotion of Supt. Meir Suissa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:38 PM
Pentagon: Two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in MidEast
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:31 PM
UN chief urges Hezbollah, Israel to cease hostilities
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:18 PM
IDF to conduct military exercise in eastern Galilee early Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 09:13 PM
Hagari: 'Contrary to Hezbollah's claims, no IDF bases hit'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 08:54 PM
IDF, US military chiefs to meet following Hezbollah conflict
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
08/25/2024 08:02 PM