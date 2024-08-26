Anti-Israel groups set to hold mass protest in New York City next Monday

Anti-Israel organizations are set to hold a mass protest in New York City next Monday, according to Within Our Lifetime and Healthcare Workers for Palestine

At least 52 organizations pledged by August 18 to participate in a Labor Day "national march" at Union Square with flags, drums, and means of making noise.

"We call on everyone nationwide to come to NYC on Labor Day, September 2nd, by any means necessary, to show all oppressive forces that when the people are united, we will never be defeated," Within our Lifetime had announced on August 1. "We must protest against the repression of Palestine!"

WOL claimed that social media platforms were censoring pro-Palestinian activists for speaking about "anti-Palestinians and the Israeli genocidal regime" and that the "Israeli trained NYPD" was targeting demonstrators and movement leaders.