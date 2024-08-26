Libya's eastern government says all oilfields to close

The government in eastern Libya announced on Monday that all oilfields would be closed down and production and exports halted, while there was no word from the country's internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The National Oil Corp (NOC), which controls the country's oil resources, also provided no confirmation.

NOC subsidiary Waha Oil Company, however, announced it planned to gradually reduce output and warned of a complete halt to production citing "protests and pressures".

Waha, which operates a joint venture with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and ConocoPhillips COP.N, has a production capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) which is exported through the eastern port of Es Sider.