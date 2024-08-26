Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Libya's eastern government says all oilfields to close

By REUTERS

The government in eastern Libya announced on Monday that all oilfields would be closed down and production and exports halted, while there was no word from the country's internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The National Oil Corp (NOC), which controls the country's oil resources, also provided no confirmation.

NOC subsidiary Waha Oil Company, however, announced it planned to gradually reduce output and warned of a complete halt to production citing "protests and pressures".

Waha, which operates a joint venture with TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and ConocoPhillips COP.N, has a production capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) which is exported through the eastern port of Es Sider.

Netanyahu's office says displaced Israelis can extend stay in hotels
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 03:37 PM
Egypt: Hasn't accepted Israeli presence in Rafah border crossing or Philadelphi corridor
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 03:32 PM
IAEA chief says to lead mission to Kursk nuclear plant in Russia
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 03:30 PM
Anti-Israel groups set to hold mass protest in New York City next Monday
By MICHAEL STARR
08/26/2024 03:18 PM
Russia's Wagner says it is not fighting in Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 02:36 PM
Strike on a vehicle in area of Sidon, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 02:29 PM
Iran says Hezbollah's attack shows Israel losing its deterrent power
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 12:20 PM
IDF successfully intercepts aerial threat in southern Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 07:55 AM
US still working toward Gaza ceasefire deal in Cairo, Sullivan says
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 01:20 AM
Cairo talks over Gaza end without agreement
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 12:08 AM
Explosive detonated on bus in West Bank, IDF searching for suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:45 PM
Attorney-General opposes promotion of Supt. Meir Suissa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:38 PM
Pentagon: Two aircraft carrier strike groups to remain in MidEast
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:31 PM
UN chief urges Hezbollah, Israel to cease hostilities
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:18 PM
IDF to conduct military exercise in eastern Galilee early Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 09:13 PM