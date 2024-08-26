Jerusalem Post
Mexico president: US judicial reform criticism is domestic interference

By REUTERS

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday responded "yes" when asked in a morning press conference whether he thought the United States was using its ambassador to interfere in domestic affairs.

Last Thursday, US Ambassador Ken Salazar labeled a judicial reform that would see judges elected by popular vote a threat to Mexican democracy by exposing its judiciary to the influence of organized crime, and said it put the US-Mexico trade relationship at risk.

Lopez Obrador had last week blasted the critique as "interventionist."

