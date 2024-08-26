Jerusalem Post
Families of hostages to Miri Regev: 'Don't mention our loved ones in your ceremony' - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A letter was sent Monday morning by the family members of hostages in Gaza and those murdered on October 7 to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Miri Regev, the minister who is organizing the government ceremony marking the tragic event, prohibiting the use of their loved one's names during their ceremony, Ynet reported.

"We forbid any mention of our loved ones. 11 months without the government's memory, heroism, or hope," the letter reads. "There is no member of the government who deserves to conduct the 'ceremony' of October 7."

Many kibbutzim have already boycotted the ceremony.

