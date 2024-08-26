UN calls on Israel to immediately lift discriminatory restrictions on Palestinians in Hebron

The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory called on Israel to immediately lift discriminatory movement restrictions and ensure Palestinians’ access to basic services in the H2 area of Hebron on Monday.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has enacted movement restrictions on around 33,000 Palestinian residents of H2 in Hebron, while the 700 Israeli residents of the city are exempt, the office stated.

According to the UN, these restrictions appear designed to force Palestinians to leave, as they are denied effective access to water, food, and health services.