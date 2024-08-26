Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN calls on Israel to immediately lift discriminatory restrictions on Palestinians in Hebron

.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 26, 2024 21:19

 The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory called on Israel to immediately lift discriminatory movement restrictions and ensure Palestinians’ access to basic services in the H2 area of Hebron on Monday.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has enacted movement restrictions on around 33,000 Palestinian residents of H2 in Hebron, while the 700 Israeli residents of the city are exempt, the office stated.

According to the UN, these restrictions appear designed to force Palestinians to leave, as they are denied effective access to water, food, and health services.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
Israel will finance guided tours to Temple Mount for the first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 08:36 PM
Hostage families to Regev: 'Don't mention our loved ones in ceremony'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 08:24 PM
Explosions heard in Rishon LeZion due to ammunition drills in the area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 07:52 PM
Pentagon: Threat of attack against Israel by Iran, proxies still exists
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 06:52 PM
UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel evacuation orders
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 06:28 PM
Mexico president: US judicial reform criticism is domestic interference
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 06:24 PM
UKMTO reports incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Mokha
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 05:59 PM
Iranian chief of staff: 'Revenge for Ismail Haniyeh is certain'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 05:02 PM
Floods in Nigeria kill at least 49, displace thousands
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 04:56 PM
Fire breaks out on Israel's Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 04:27 PM
Hostages and Missing Families Forum to lead vehicle convoy to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 04:27 PM
Russia skips UN meeting pledging respect for humanitarian law
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 04:16 PM
Libya's eastern government says all oilfields to close
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 03:50 PM
Netanyahu's office says displaced Israelis can extend stay in hotels
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 03:37 PM
Egypt: Hasn't accepted Israeli presence in Rafah border crossing or Philadelphi corridor
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 03:32 PM