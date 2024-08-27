Israeli settlers kill one Palestinian, wound three in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says

Israeli settlers shot dead one Palestinian and wounded three others in the West Bank's city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said early on Tuesday.

Palestinian media site WAFA reported the number of wounded at 4, adding that the individuals have been taken to hospital and are now in stable condition.

The head of the Wadi Rahal Council, Hamdi Ziada told WAFA that the attacks were against civilian homes near a school for boys.

The Palestinian killed was from east Jerusalem, a security official told KAN.

The IDF said that it was looking into reports of a settler attack. The aftermath of a settler attack on Palestinians' homes in Turmus Aiya (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Settler violence in the West Bank

The IDF has begun investigating its forces’ actions during an incident of settler violence in the village of Jit, near Kalkilya, in which dozens of settlers burned cars and killed at least one person, N12 reported on last week.

Preliminary findings found that the IDF did not do enough to quell the violence.

Arrests have been made in relation to the Jit attack.

Reuters contributed to this report.