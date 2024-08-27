Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least 30 dead, many missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 27, 2024 07:10

Surging waters have burst through a dam, wiping out at least 20 villages and leaving at least 30 people dead, though probably many more in eastern Sudan, the United Nations said on Monday, devastating a region already reeling from months of civil war.

Torrential rains caused floods that overwhelmed the Arbaat Dam on Sunday just 40 km (25 miles) north of Port Sudan, the de facto national capital and base for the government, diplomats, aid agencies and hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

"The area is unrecognizable. The electricity and water pipes are destroyed," Omar Eissa Haroun, head of the water authority for Red Sea state, said in a WhatsApp message to staff. One first responder said that between 150 and 200 people were missing.

The homes of about 50,000 people were impacted by the flooding, the United Nations said, citing local authorities, adding that the number only accounted for the area west of the dam as the area east was inaccessible.

The dam was the main source of water for Port Sudan, which is home to the country's main Red Sea port and working airport, and receives most of the country's much-needed aid deliveries.

 

Saudi Arabia condemns Ben Gvir's 'extremist' statements on Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 07:36 AM
France's Macron says he won't name leftist prime minister
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 07:30 AM
IDF eliminates terrorists in airstrikes in central, southern Gaza
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/27/2024 06:30 AM
US Army Private King who fled to North Korea to plead guilty to 5 charges
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 05:22 AM
Artillery fire in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:10 AM
Man injured in shooting incident in Hezliya, police investigate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:06 AM
Gunfire heard in the West Bank settlement Efrat, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 11:31 PM
Special counsel asks court to revive charges against Trump in docs. case
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 10:46 PM
Camel and a bus collide in an accident in the Negev desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 10:43 PM
IDF drone eliminates five terrorists in operation room in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 10:42 PM
Palestinians in Hebron face discriminatory restrictions, UN says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 09:18 PM
Israel will finance guided tours to Temple Mount for the first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 08:36 PM
Hostage families to Regev: 'Don't mention our loved ones in ceremony'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 08:24 PM
Explosions heard in Rishon LeZion due to ammunition drills in the area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 07:52 PM
Pentagon: Threat of attack against Israel by Iran, proxies still exists
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 06:52 PM