Saudi Arabia condemns Ben Gvir's 'extremist' statements on the Temple Mount

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry condemned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's comments that Israel would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount if the decision were in his hands, in a statement on Tuesday.

“The kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of these extremist and inflammatory statements and its rejection of the continuous provocations of the feelings of Muslims around the world,” the statement noted.

“The kingdom stresses the need to respect the historical and legal status quo of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, renewing its call to the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in putting an end to the humanitarian disaster that the brotherly Palestinian people are enduring and to initiate serious mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing violations of international laws, norms, and resolutions.”