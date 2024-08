Israeli strikes attacked targets across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, Arab media sources reported.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen and the Hamas-affiliated Safa News, Israeli artillery fired on targets in the area of al-Rashid Street in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood west of Gaza City.

The outlets also reported that individuals had been wounded by shelling in Khan Yunis, with Safa adding that a vehicle had been struck north of Rafah, in the southern portion of Gaza.