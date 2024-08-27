State Attorney determines killing of prison guard to be terror attack

The State Attorney determined on Tuesday that the killing of prison employee Yochai Avni in his apartment in July was a terror attack, Israeli media reported.

בית המשפט התיר לפרסם את תמונתו של איברהים מנסור החשוד ברצח יוחאי אבני ז"ל@yoeli_brim pic.twitter.com/PRsloNxrvm — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 27, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote in response in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "Better late than never - I welcome the decision of the prosecutor's office that determined this morning after 51 days the murder of prison guard Yohai Avni to be an on nationalistic grounds, and not criminal as they were misled to think at first."

On Monday, Ynet reported that Hamas operative Ibrahim Mansor was expected to be indicted by a military prosecutor's office on Tuesday.