Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

State Attorney determines killing of prison guard to be terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 27, 2024 11:19

The State Attorney determined on Tuesday that the killing of prison employee Yochai Avni in his apartment in July was a terror attack, Israeli media reported. 

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote in response in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "Better late than never - I welcome the decision of the prosecutor's office that determined this morning after 51 days the murder of prison guard Yohai Avni to be an on nationalistic grounds, and not criminal as they were misled to think at first."

On Monday, Ynet reported that Hamas operative  Ibrahim Mansor was expected to be indicted by a military prosecutor's office on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg says Biden admin. pressured Meta to censor COVID-19 content
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 10:59 AM
Telegram boss Durov to remain in French police custody
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 10:37 AM
Israel to clear mines near Beit She'an, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 10:18 AM
Supreme Court calls on Levin to convene Judicial Selection Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 10:05 AM
Israeli strikes pound targets across Gaza Strip - Arab media reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 08:28 AM
Hostages' families block southern Ayalon Highway, call for deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 08:07 AM
Saudi Arabia condemns Ben-Gvir's 'extremist' statements on Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 07:36 AM
France's Macron says he won't name leftist prime minister
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 07:30 AM
At least 30 dead, many missing after dam bursts in eastern Sudan
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 07:08 AM
IDF eliminates terrorists in airstrikes in central, southern Gaza
By AMIR BOHBOT
08/27/2024 06:30 AM
US Army Private King who fled to North Korea to plead guilty to 5 charges
By REUTERS
08/27/2024 05:22 AM
Artillery fire in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:10 AM
Man injured in shooting incident in Hezliya, police investigate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2024 12:06 AM
Gunfire heard in the West Bank settlement Efrat, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2024 11:31 PM
Special counsel asks court to revive charges against Trump in docs. case
By REUTERS
08/26/2024 10:46 PM